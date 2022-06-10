LIVE UPDATES: Japan 4-1 Ghana - (2022 Kirin Challenge Cup)

Follow the live updates in the game between Japan and Ghana in the semi-final of the Kirin Cup at the Misaki Park Stadium.

Four teams are participating in the 21st edition of the Kirin tournament this year which involves Japan, Ghana, Chile and Tunisia.

The tournament serves as preparations for the teams ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

This will be the Black Stars first appearance in the tournament.

Chile and Tunisia will also battle each other in the first semi-final on Friday.

Japan were runners up in the previous edition held in 2016 which they lost to 2-1 to Bosnia in the finals.

Starting line up

Japan

Kawashima Eiji

Yamane Miki

Taniguchi Shogo

Yoshida Maya

Ito Hiroki

Endo Wataru

Shibasaki Gaku

Kubo Takefusa

Mitoma Kaoru

Doan Ritsu

Ueda Ayase

Game underway

Its 10 minutes played and still goalless

It's Japan 0-0 Ghana

29'Goal oooo Japan takes the lead through Miki Yamane

Goal oooo Jordan Ayew equalizes for the Black Stars

Japan takes the lead again

It's Japan 2-1 Ghana

Goal oooo Kubo scores

It's Japan 3-1 Ghana

FT; Japan 4-1 Ghana

The Blue Sumarai progress to the final and will face Tunisia