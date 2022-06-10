LIVE UPDATES: Japan 4-1 Ghana - (2022 Kirin Challenge Cup)

Follow the live updates in the game between Japan and Ghana in the semi-final of the Kirin Cup at the Misaki Park Stadium.
Four teams are participating in the 21st edition of the Kirin tournament this year which involves Japan, Ghana, Chile and Tunisia.
The tournament serves as preparations for the teams ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.
This will be the Black Stars first appearance in the tournament.
Chile and Tunisia will also battle each other in the first semi-final on Friday.
Japan were runners up in the previous edition held in 2016 which they lost to 2-1 to Bosnia in the finals.
Starting line up
Kirin Cup Soccer 2022!
🗒 | TEAM NEWS!#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/wFN2uUD8AB
— Black Stars 🇬🇭 (@GhanaBlackstars) June 10, 2022
Japan
Kawashima Eiji
Yamane Miki
Taniguchi Shogo
Yoshida Maya
Ito Hiroki
Endo Wataru
Shibasaki Gaku
Kubo Takefusa
Mitoma Kaoru
Doan Ritsu
Ueda Ayase
Game underway
Its 10 minutes played and still goalless
It's Japan 0-0 Ghana
29'Goal oooo Japan takes the lead through Miki Yamane
Goal oooo Jordan Ayew equalizes for the Black Stars
Japan takes the lead again
It's Japan 2-1 Ghana
Goal oooo Kubo scores
It's Japan 3-1 Ghana
FT; Japan 4-1 Ghana
The Blue Sumarai progress to the final and will face Tunisia