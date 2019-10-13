LIVE UPDATES: Senegal 0-0 Ghana (2019 WAFU Final)

Follow the Live test match commentary in the game between host Senegal verses defending Champions Ghana in the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations at the Stade Lat Dior.

Below is the starting line up for Ghana

Eric Ofori Antwi, 2. Fatau Mohammed, 5. Alhassan Mohammed, 7. Justice Blay, 8. James Akaminko ,10. Joseph Esso, 12. Patrick Yeboah, 13. Latif Anabila, 14. Shafiu Mumuni (C), 17. Habib Mohammed, 18. Augustine Okrah

https://www.facebook.com/RTS1.Senegal/videos/3106104969431532/

Game is underway.

Due to technical challenges beyond our control we will be bringing you the updates as the game progress.

20'- Ghana 0-0 Senegal