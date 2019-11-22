LIVE UPDATES: South Africa 0-0 Ghana (U-23 AFCON)

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations game between Ghana and South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium.

When South Africa faces Ghana on Friday evening, it will be more than just a third place ranking match, because at the end there will not only be a bronze medal but also and especially the qualification to Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Having missed the direct qualification by being eliminated in the semifinals, both teams will give their best to grab the last of three tickets reserved for African teams in the quadrennial multi-sports event.

After two eventful weeks in Cairo, both the South Africans and the Black Meteors of Ghana will do whatever it takes to have a successful final step, which won’t be but with going home with the Olympics ticket in hand.

TEAM NEWS

?s=20

South Africa

?s=20

?s=20

Game underway at the Cairo International Stadium