Video: Watch Kim Grant unveiling as coach of Ghana giants Hearts of Oak

Watch the live unveiling of former Ghana international striker Kim Grant as the coach and technical director of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their technical team with the appointment of former Black Stars striker Kim Grant to steer the club in the direction it wants.

Grant joins the club from their rivals Elmina Sharks after some negotiations which ensured a smooth transition.

The former international is confident his tenure as the coach of the Hearts of Oak that the club’s mantle “Never Say Die” will resurrect and take its meaning in the local game.

Grant for the past seven months has been working with the Elmina based outfit as a technical director.

However, his stint with the club would have elapsed this month.

Officially Kim Grant role as a technical director to the youth team of Hearts of Oak and a head coach to the senior team will begin first day of December 2018.