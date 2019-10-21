LIVE: Watch Ghana’s first ever GFA Presidential aspirants debate

Ghana’s biggest football portal, GHANASoccernet.com brings you live coverage of the first ever-Ghana Football Association presidential debate which is currently going on at the Physicians and Surgeons College in Accra. The debate organized by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association in partnership with Happy FM and state-broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation will see five of the presidential aspirants, sharing their manifestos to the general public.

The Presidential debate will focus on key areas affecting the development of Ghana football and questions would seek to elicit solutions-based responses from the presidential candidates.

Five out of the six presidential candidates have confirmed their participation in the debate. They are: Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, Kurt E.S. Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and George Ankomah Mensah.

Watch the debate below;