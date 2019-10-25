LIVE: Watch the live streaming of Ghana FA Presidential election facebook

Twitter

G+ Watch the special Live coverage of Ghana Football Association congress and Presidential Election from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Accra <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments