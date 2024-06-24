Liverpool among clubs interested in RB Salzburg's Karim Konate

Liverpool are among several top European clubs showing interest in RB Salzburg's star forward, Karim Konate.

The 20-year-old Ivorian striker made headlines last season with a stellar performance in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 20 goals in 29 games and finishing 13 goals ahead of the next top scorer, Marco Grull of Rapid Vienna.

Due to his impressive form, Konate has attracted attention from numerous elite clubs, including those in the Premier League.

While there are no concrete or advanced negotiations yet, Liverpool's interest is clear. If the Merseyside club decides to sign a new striker this summer, Konate will be a top contender on their list.

Liverpool is not the only Premier League club eyeing Konate. Rivals Manchester United also admire the young talent, making this a potential transfer saga to watch in the coming weeks and months.

Interest in Konate extends beyond England, with significant attention from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Following in the footsteps of former Salzburg forwards Benjamin Sesko and Erling Haaland, Konate is expected to be the next major centre-forward to leave the Austrian club.

RB Salzburg has a strong track record of developing young talent, and Liverpool may have an advantage in the deal due to former assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who is set to become the head coach at Salzburg next season.

Konate, who renewed his contract with Salzburg last August, is under contract until June 2028. The club are likely to demand a fee similar to those received for Sesko (â‚¬24 million) and Haaland (â‚¬20 million).