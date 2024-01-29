Liverpool and Arsenal eye Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams to boost attack

English Premier League powerhouses Liverpool and Arsenal have set their sights on talented forward Nico Williams in a bid to bolster their attacking options.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian, who currently plays for Athletic Club in La Liga, has garnered attention for his standout performances, prompting both clubs to consider him as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer window.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have faced challenges in their attacking departments in the previous season and are keen on reinforcing their squads to compete at the highest level.

Reports suggest that the clubs are already in the process of making arrangements to secure the services of Nico Williams, who has been a revelation for Athletic Club this season.

The 20-year-old forward has showcased his prowess on the flanks, contributing five goals and eight assists in various competitions. His dynamic performances have not gone unnoticed, making him a sought-after prospect for top European clubs.

Despite Athletic Club's desire to retain the talented youngster, the allure of a substantial offer may tempt them to consider a transfer.