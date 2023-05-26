Liverpool eye Ajax's Mohammed Kudus as alternative signing for Mount

English giants, Liverpool are plotting a move to get Ajax's Mohammed Kudud in the summer as a possible alternative if they miss out on Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Manchester United were preparing a £55 million offer for Mount, signaling their strong interest in acquiring the English midfielder.

However, Liverpool, viewing Mount as a priority target, is unwilling to engage in a bidding war with their arch-rivals for his signature.

Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot has shed light on Liverpool's contingency plan, revealing that they have identified 22-year-old Kudus as a potential signing.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been on Liverpool's radar since January, and Talbot suggests that Kudus would be available for approximately half the price that Manchester United is willing to pay for Mount.

Kudus is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions, including as a number 10, on the wings, and even up front.

His flexibility and skill set make him an appealing prospect for Liverpool, as he might prove to be a valuable all-rounder capable of filling a variety of roles in their attacking lineup.

Meanwhile, other potential candidates for the former Nordjaelland player's signature include Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle among others.

The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided six assists for Ajax in all competitions.