Liverpool eye cut-price deal for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus amid Salah uncertainty

Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Mohammed Kudus, aiming to secure the Ghanaian attacker for less than his £85 million release clause.

According to Football Transfers, while Kudus' exit clause activates next summer, Liverpool may capitalise on West Ham's current predicament to acquire him at a reduced price now.

Liverpool's interest in Kudus stems from growing uncertainties about Mohamed Salah’s future. With speculation rife about Saudi clubs potentially targeting Salah either this summer or next when he becomes a free agent, Liverpool are proactively seeking a long-term successor.

Kudus, who has been impressive for West Ham and formerly Ajax, fits the bill. The attacking midfielder scored 14 goals in all competitions for the Hammers in his first season.

Signing Kudus, however, won't come cheap. His release clause is set at £85 million, but Liverpool hopes to negotiate a lower fee before the clause becomes active.

West Ham's situation could play into Liverpool’s hands. The Hammers are grappling with the fallout from Lucas Paqueta's illegal betting charges, which scuppered a big-money transfer to Manchester City. This financial setback might make them more amenable to selling Kudus for a 'knocked down' price.

Despite this potential leverage, there are doubts about West Ham offering a significant discount. Kudus has been pivotal for West Ham, amassing 25 goals and assists. His performances have cemented his value, making it unlikely that West Ham will let him go for less than his worth, even amidst their financial concerns.

Liverpool, however, remain hopeful. As they prepare for potential changes in their attacking lineup, securing a player of Kudus' calibre is a priority.

While the negotiations may be challenging, Liverpool are determined to strengthen their squad and see Kudus as a key part of their future.