Liverpool forward expected to be out until December after Thomas Partey challenge

Arsenal star Thomas Partey may incur the wrath of Liverpool fans following reports that Reds forward Luis is expected to be sidelined until December.

The Colombia star was injured in an innocuous challenge with Thomas Partey in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at the Emirates.

Diaz, 25, had a scan on Monday and does not require surgery but will not play for the Reds again until after the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian earned high marks for an excellent midfield performance that contributed to the massive victory on Sunday.

Thomas Partey was without a doubt one of Arsenal's best players at the Emirates, breaking up Liverpool's attacks and picking up his teammates with the right passes.

🇬🇭Thomas Partey vs Liverpool in numbers 58 touches 39/43 passes completed 91% pass accuracy 6/7 long balls completed 5 passes into the final third 1 chance created 5 clearances 5 recoveries 2 interceptions Partey balls , Arsenal cruise 🚢 🌟 pic.twitter.com/l4qjLvmEv4 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) October 9, 2022

The 29-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Liverpool's midfielders, earning praise from the controversial English broadcaster who is a well-known Arsenal fan.

"Partey has been immense," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.