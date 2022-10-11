GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Liverpool forward expected to be out until December after Thomas Partey challenge

Published on: 11 October 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Luis Diaz of Liverpool is challenged by Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Thomas Partey may incur the wrath of Liverpool fans following reports that Reds forward Luis is expected to be sidelined until December.

The Colombia star was injured in an innocuous challenge with Thomas Partey in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at the Emirates.

Diaz, 25, had a scan on Monday and does not require surgery but will not play for the Reds again until after the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian earned high marks for an excellent midfield performance that contributed to the massive victory on Sunday.

Thomas Partey was without a doubt one of Arsenal's best players at the Emirates, breaking up Liverpool's attacks and picking up his teammates with the right passes.

The 29-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Liverpool's midfielders, earning praise from the controversial English broadcaster who is a well-known Arsenal fan.

"Partey has been immense," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

 

