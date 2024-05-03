Liverpool join Race for Victor Osimhen amid Premier League competition

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen, with stiff competition from other Premier League clubs.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool is eyeing the 16-goal striker and could rival other English clubs for his signature.

Napoli, Osimhen's current club, would be compelled to sell if any suitor meets his hefty â‚¬130 million release clause, though they are adamant about not entertaining offers below this figure.

Liverpool's interest in Osimhen comes amid a turbulent period for the club. Despite early hopes for a quadruple, recent exits from the FA Cup, Europa League, and the Premier League title race have left fans disappointed.

Striker Darwin Nunez has faced criticism, leading Liverpool to explore options for bolstering their attacking lineup, including reported interest in Viktor Gyokeres.

Osimhen emerges as the latest addition to their wishlist, having impressed with 16 goals for Napoli this season.

To secure Osimhen's services, Liverpool would need to trigger his â‚¬130 million release clause, a price Napoli won't negotiate down. The club may consider offloading Nunez to fund the move, although substantial funds would still be required.

Liverpool face competition from other Premier League giants, notably Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also vying for Osimhen's signature.

PSG are also in the mix, seeking a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart. Chelsea, in particular, are reportedly advancing negotiations for Osimhen, despite the lack of Champions League football next season, a factor that Liverpool can offer.

As the race for Osimhen intensifies, Liverpool must navigate financial challenges and competition from rival clubs to secure the Nigerian striker's services for the upcoming season.