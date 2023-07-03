Liverpool legend astonished by potential Thomas Partey departure from Arsenal

Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed his astonishment at the potential departure of midfielder Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

Amidst ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the Ghanaian star, Barnes conveyed his disbelief, suggesting that the Gunners' potential decision to offload the talented midfielder would catch him completely off guard.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid, is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the 2023/24 football season, which has paved the way for his imminent departure from the London club.

Saudi clubs have expressed interest in signing the Black Stars midfielder, while Serie A club Juventus has also been linked with a move for him.

In a recent interview with Futfanatico, the former England star shared his surprise at the potential sale of Partey, emphasising the player's importance as Arsenal's best defensive midfield option. Barnes questioned whether there might be a personality-related factor influencing the decision.

"Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because I think he's their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?" Barnes remarked.

While acknowledging Partey's significant contributions to Arsenal, Barnes drew a comparison to Manchester City's situation with Joao Cancelo and manager Pep Guardiola. He emphasized that without knowing the details, he found it surprising to consider parting ways with a strong defensive midfielder like Partey.

"Partey has done really well for Arsenal, but it could be similar to Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep. We don't know the ins and outs of it, but I am surprised because he's a strong defensive midfielder," Barnes added.

Barnes also speculated on the potential arrival of Declan Rice at Arsenal, suggesting that the club might view Rice as a preferred option moving forward. The potential acquisition of Rice could factor into the decision-making process regarding Partey's future at the club.