Liverpool legend John Barnes says education is the solution to racism not punishment.

World football has been dogged with increasing rate of racism with a number of Black players being targeted.

Ghana duo Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng have suffered racist abuse in the past.

Muntari dramatically walked off the pitch while playing for Pescara at Cagliari after his complaints of racist abuse were met with a yellow card in 2017.

The Ghanaian was at AC Milan when former teammate Kevin Prince Boateng angrily walked off the pitch while being targeted with racist abuse during a friendly with lower league side Pro Patria in January 2013.

FIFA and UEFA have handed punishment to clubs over racist attack but former Liverpool star John Barnes insists education is the key not punishment.

“It never went away, people are just keeping their mouths shut,” says Barnes, speaking exclusively to Sport360.

“Racism, it’s nothing to do with football, it’s to do with society. Football fans are part of modern society first and football fans second. They are racially-biased members of society and carry their prejudices to football matches, not the other way round.”

“It’s nothing to do with football, it’s to do with the perception of different groups of people. Because of the way we’ve been brought up and what life has shown us. Football has got nothing to do with racism, life has.

“All football can do is pass laws to stop people being racist and to keep their mouths shut, that’s why we thought we got rid of it. Because when the laws were passed, to kick people out of football matches, they kept their mouths shut.”

“Of course now, people are getting too open and being influenced by what’s going on around the world and Brexit,” adds the 55-year-old.

“It seems okay now to be a bit more right wing which is why it’s coming up again.

“Until we get rid of it in society, it will exist in football. And the more the authorities and everyone absolves themselves of responsibility, until they look at themselves, nothing will change.

“For 90 minutes on a Saturday people won’t have heard it. But the other six days a week, we’re seeing it in inner cities all around the world. Just because we hadn’t been hearing it at football matches, doesn’t mean it didn’t exist. And now it’s reared it’s ugly head again.”