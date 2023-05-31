Liverpool legend John Barnes urges Mohammed Kudus to stay at Ajax amid interest from top European clubs

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged Ghana playmaker Mohammed Kudus to stay at AFC Ajax for one more season before considering a move away from the Dutch club.

The 22-year-old has been a subject of transfer amongst top European clubs, who are interested in landing him when the summer window opens after an impressive 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund are among clubs that are monitoring the situation of the highly talented attacking midfielder.

Kudus, who has two years left on his contract, has reportedly rejected a contract extension at Ajax.

Barnes, who won two English Premier League titles with Liverpool, believes that it is the best interest of footballers to be consistent enough at their clubs to prepare to bigger moves in the future.

"I have a belief that players must spend more years at a particular club to be consistent before they consider a big move," Barnes to Graphic Sports.

"This is because most players face pressure from clubs and supporters whenever they make bigger moves, and you will need consistency to deal with such.

"Unfortunately, the only motivation of footballers now is to make enough money, so I won’t blame Kudus for taking such a decision."

The 22-year-old playmaker bagged 18 goals and notched six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this term.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star was Ghana’s star man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he scored twice and assisted another in three group stage games.

Barnes described him as one of the best players in Africa currently.