Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Ghanaian defender Jarrell Quansah after Bournemouth win

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has praised English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarrell Quansah, following his solid display in the hard-fought win against AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

The 20-year-old centre-back excelled as Darwin Nunez scored a stunning goal in the second half to ensure the Reds advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool but Justin Kluivert responded for the Cherries.

"That's the other thing which was obvious: that he was really good. In these circumstances, wow. So many difficult balls to judge, to estimate, where is it coming down? He did really well," said Klopp after the match.

"On the ball, Caoimhin [Kelleher] thought give him the ball quite a lot and let's see what he can do. He did really well there. Yes, top game, absolutely," he added.

Quansah is having a breakthrough campaign this season, having made seven senior appearances across all competitions.