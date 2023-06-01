Liverpool renew interest in Kamaldeen Sulemana following Southampton’s relegation

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, as Southampton's relegation opens up the possibility of a transfer.

The Merseyside club had previously expressed interest in Sulemana before he joined Southampton from Rennes in January.

Sulemana left a strong impression in Southampton's last match of the season, scoring two goals in an exciting 4-4 draw against Liverpool at Saint Mary's.

His performance has caught the attention of Liverpool, who are aware of the player's desire to continue playing in the Premier League.

Given Sulemana's long-term contract with Southampton, Liverpool may consider proposing a loan deal. However, it is expected that Southampton will demand a significant fee for the 22-year-old, having acquired him for a club-record £22 million.

Liverpool are eager to strengthen their squad, and Sulemana's talents have caught their eye as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

The potential transfer will be closely watched by fans and observers alike, as Liverpool aims to secure the services of the promising forward.