Liverpool reportedly considering January move for Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool are reportedly considering a January move for Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

During the 2022-23 season, the 22-year-old has been in excellent form for his Dutch club, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Kudus has five goals and two assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances this season, and he impressed in the Champions League group stage, scoring four goals and providing two assists in six appearances.

In 63 games for Ajax across all competitions, the forward has scored 15 goals and recorded six assists. He scored against Liverpool in the Champions League back in September.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about his future, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

The Daily Mail claims that Kudus may try to force a transfer away from Amsterdam in the upcoming January transfer window, and Liverpool are actively pursuing his services.

It is believed that the attacker's performances at the competition have increased interest in his services. The attacker represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup and scored twice in three appearances.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move, with Everton still believed to be interested after coming close to signing him in the summer.