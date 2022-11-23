Liverpool sends scouts to Qatar to watch Mohammed Kudus against Portugal 

Liverpool has sent scouts to watch Mohammed Kudus ahead of Ghana's opening game against Portugal on Thursday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old is likely to start in the Black Stars first opening game of the tournament against the 2016 European champions.

The Ajax midfielder has popped up on the radar of some top clubs in Europe following his impressive performance this season in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Nordsjaelland star scored four goals in six matches in the group stage despite Ajax exiting the competition. In the Eredivise he has five goals in 14 appearances for Ajax.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reported to have taken interest in the Ghana midfielder after assessing him when Ajax faced his side in the Champions League in both legs.

Kudus was on target as Ajax lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the return leg at Anfield.

The Ghana international has been shortlisted among the stars to watch in this year's World Cup tournament.

Kudus is expected to marshal Ghana's midfielder alongside Thomas Partey (Arsenal) at the tournament.

The duo is expected to start for Ghana against Portugal on Thursday at the Stadium 974.