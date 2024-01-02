Liverpool star Mohamed Salah copies Mohammed Kudus' iconic celebration ahead of AFCON showdown

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah became the latest player to hit the iconic Mohammed Kudus celebration after netting a brace in the game against Newcastle United.

The Egypt forward took a seat on the advertising board, synonymous with what Kudus does anytime he scores for West Ham, after opening the scoring for the Reds on New Year's Day.

Salah went on to add another goal late in the game the Merseyside club started the year top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 win.

The 31-year-old will leave England on Tuesday to join his teammates for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ironically, Salah will face Kudus in the second game of Group B of the continental championship. A game expected to pit the two Premier League stars against each other.

Meanwhile, Kudus' trip to Ghana has been delayed over a minor injury, which is expected to be treated by West Ham's medics before he leaves London.