Liverpool star Mohamed Salah eyes AFCON 2023 glory with Egypt

star Mohamed Salah has revealed that he is fully focused on winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with his national team, putting his club football duties on hold for now.

Speaking after Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Newcastle United, where he scored a brace and provided an assist, Salah expressed his desire to lead Egypt to glory in Ivory Coast this month.

Salah admitted that missing a penalty in Monday's game gave him a moment of uncertainty, but he quickly regained his composure and stepped up to score the winner for Liverpool. The forward attributed his success to hard work and dedication, rather than superstition.

"I'm calm. I try to do my job. I always practice. The first one I was confused because the goalkeeper was moving and he was waving and I thought 'OK let's go in the middle', but he managed to save it very well," Salah said. "The second one I did what I practice in training and did my thing."

Salah emphasised the importance of representing his country, describing it as a great feeling that he doesn't take for granted. With Egypt grouped alongside Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Salah is confident that his side can progress to the knockout stages and potentially win the tournament for a record eighth time.

"It means a lot to play for the national team, it's a great feeling. Every time I step on the field in a national shirt, it's a great feeling and it's something I don't take for granted," Salah said. "I'm just happy to play in the tournament and would love to win it."

Despite his commitment to the national team, Salah stressed that Liverpool can still succeed without him, citing the quality and depth of talent within the squad. However, he remained coy about his future plans, insisting that his immediate focus is on helping Egypt achieve success in Ivory Coast.

"But without me, Liverpool can manage to win games, we have the quality, we have fantastic players. They just have to keep the pressure away and play football. We have players who can play in my position, they can do what I'm doing," Salah said. "I want to win this AFCON, I would love to win it. But my full attention is on winning the AFCON as I put a pause on club football."

The 31-year-old has lost two AFCON finals with Egypt.