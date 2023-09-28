Liverpool's Jarell Quansah aims to continue improving after assisting in Carabao Cup win

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is determined to keep working on improving his game.

The English defender, who has Ghanaian roots, impressed on Wednesday night as Liverpool beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Quansah played a significant role in the win, providing the assist for Diogo Jota's goal in the 89th minute, following earlier goals from Dominik Szoboslai and Cody Gakpo.

He expressed his satisfaction at contributing to the team's success, saying, "I just prefer defending but obviously if I can contribute with an assist or a goal every now and again, I’m always happy. It’s been nice (playing at the senior level) I’ve wanted to do it. I just wanted the opportunity, that was the biggest thing for me," the 20-year-old told the club website.

The Liverpool Academy product acknowledged that he still has much room for improvement and is committed to honing his skills further. He described himself as a perfectionist and expressed his desire to continue getting better with each game.

“I’m glad that I’ve had it and taken it so far, but it’s about kicking on and improving, I’ve got so much to improve still; times in the game there I’ve given the ball away. I’m a perfectionist so I’m always working on the pitch to get better and better," he added.

Liverpool's next challenge in the Carabao Cup is a fourth-round matchup against fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Quansah's grandfather is former Ghana international Samuel Quansah.