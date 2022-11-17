LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Switzerland - Pre-World Cup friendly match

Ghana take on Switzerland in their final friendly match ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

This is the first time in history the two sides are playing a match. The match promises to be an interesting fixture as both teams will be looking for a victory to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana head into the game with an average record in their last five games, with two wins, two losses, and a draw.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have won three of their last five outings while losing the other two.

The game comes off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).

