Living moments like this is better than starting a game- Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says there are moments on the pitch that lives with you for days after snatching a late winner for Atletico Madrid against Eibar in La Liga on Sunday night.

The 26-year old climb off the bench in the 84th minute and scored in the 90th minute to complete a comeback victory for the Rojiblancos.

“There are always moments in the field that you want to play more minutes. There are times when things go well without playing many minutes. I always want to play more minutes,” he said in a post match interview.

"We are all willing to play and when you start on the bench you also have to be happy because you can get moments so they are worth more than starting the game," he added.

Atletico Madrid were two goals down under just 19 minutes after Charles and Anaitz Arbilla had scored for the travelling side at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Club record signing Joao Felix then began the comeback when he scored in the 27th minute. Vitolo leveled seven minutes after the break before Thomas Partey netted the winner on 90th minute.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin