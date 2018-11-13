LOC chairperson Hon. Freda Prempeh reiterates Ghana's readiness ahead of 2018 AWCON showdown

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), Hon. Freda Prempeh has reiterated that Ghana is ready for the start of the tournament.

The biennial competition is expected to commence on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the refurbished Accra Sports Stadium.

There have been doubts that the Accra Sports Stadium might not be ready for the tournament but according to the Madam Freda Prempeh, the venue is ready for use after watching the Black Queens pip Bayaya Bayana of South Africa in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

"The Accra sports stadium is in a very good shape for the AWCON. We are prepared and ready for the tournament. Green grasses are back on the pitch to work," Hon. Freda Prempeh told Happy FM.

"Accommodation and training facilities are ready for the tournament."

Madam Prempeh, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Tano North, was asked about the condition at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium which will host countries from Group B.

"It rained in Cape Coast last week which destroyed the Robert Mensah training pitch but we have the Odartey Lamptey's Academy which is our second option."

Ghana will open the tournament against North Africans Algeria, before taking on Mali and Cameroon in group A.