LOC for AWCON 2018 to unveil Mascot on Friday

The Local Organizing committee of the Africa Women's Championship to be hosted in Ghana are set to unveil the mascot for the competition on Friday.

The mascot will officially be the symbol of the tournament, which will start on November 17th to December 1st.

The unveiling of the mascot will be graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The official emblem of the tournament will be outdoored together with the theme song for the competition as well as the official website for the 11th edition of the Africa Women's Cup of Nation.

Ghana is hosting the tournament for the first and are joined by 9 times champions Nigeria.

South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Cameroon and Algeria will all participate in the competition.