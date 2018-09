The Accra Venue Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be inaugurated on Thursday in Accra.

Special guest of honour will be Vice President of the Normalisation Committee for Ghana Football Association Lucy Quist.

The event will take place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The tournament will be played in Accra and Cape Coast from 17 November to 1 December 2018.