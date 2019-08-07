Local-based Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu announces 28 players for camping

Local-based Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has called up 28 players ahead of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers match against Burkina Faso.

The 2017 WAFU Cup champions will host the first leg on 26th September before traveling to Ouagadougou for the return fixture which is scheduled to be played after the WAFU tournament in Senegal.

However, the selected players are informed to prepare themselves as details for the camping date and venue will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, players of Ashantigold SC and Asante Kotoko have not been invited to camp due to their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League matches respectively.

GOALKEEPERS

Eric Antwi Ofori- Medeama Gabriel Nudakpa- Heart of Lions Isaac Hagan- Karela United Joseph Addo- Aduana Stars

DEFENDERS

Mohammed Fatau- Accra Hearts of Oak Isaac Kwain- Karela United Chris Shaw- Unity FC Christopher Nettey- Attramvisser Academy

CENTER BACKS

Mohammed Alhassan- Accra Hearts of Oak Caleb Amankwaa- Aduana Stars Yaw Dankwaa-Proud United Benjamin Agyare – Hearts of Oak

MIDFIELDERS

Rashid Nortey- Medeama Abdul Manaf Umar- Accra Hearts of Oak Nii Armah Samuel- Dreams FC Patrick Arthur- Dreams FC Patrick Botwey- Liberty Professionals Benjamin Afutu Kotey- Accra Hearts of Oak Stephen Okai- Accra Great Olympic Ibrahim Sanah Mohammed- Sekondi Hasaccas Abdul Rahman Fatau- Aduana Stars Obed Bentum- Abusua Dwarfs Sarfo Taylor – Karela United

STRIKERS Joseph Esso- Accra Hearts of Oak Felix Addo- Elmina Sharks Kofi Ansu Patrick- Brekum Arsenals Clement Awonyo- Kotoku Royals Ebenezer Lomotey- WAFA Benjamin York- Samatex FC

The CHAN tournament is exclusively reserved for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.