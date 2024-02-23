Local goalkeepers facing unfair treatment – Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim speaks out

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim believes that Lawrence Ati-Zigi's poor form after AFCON 2023 would have cost him his place in the Black Stars if he were a local goalkeeper.

Ati-Zigi has conceded 10 goals in five games.

In an interview with Nationalist TV, Danlad pointed out that local goalkeepers face harsh criticism and unfair treatment, which can impact their progress.

"After the AFCON, Ati-Zigi has not even won a game yet. He has conceded four goals and five goals in more than three games. If it were to be a local goalkeeper, he’d be done with the Black Stars," he said.

He cited his own experience at Asante Kototo, where he lost his starting spot due to what he claims is unfair treatment.

"It all started after the World Cup," Danlad explained. "It has nothing to do with performance. That, I can confidently say."

He went on to describe how he was criticised for mistakes that were not his fault and how this affected his playing time.

Danlad believes that local goalkeepers are held to an unfair standard and that their mistakes are magnified, leading to a decrease in their playing time and opportunities.

He hopes that this trend will change so that local goalkeepers can continue to excel and contribute to the success of the Black Stars.

Despite his lack of playing time at Asante Kototo, Danlad remains optimistic about his prospects and hopes to regain his place in the Black Stars.

However, he acknowledges that the competition for the number-one goalkeeper spot is fierce and that he must work hard to reclaim his position.