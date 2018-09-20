Local Organizing Committee for AWCON 2018 in Accra inaugurated

The Local Organizing Committee for the Africa Women's Champions in Accra has been inaugurated ahead of the competition scheduled for November.

The LOC will constitute an eight member team led by Hon Elizabeth Sackey as the Chairperson of the with Sophia Kokor serving as her vice.

Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori, Dr. Prince David Pambo, Portia Tagoe, Grace Acheampong, Ivy Asamoah and Prince Obeng completes the list to ensure the organization of the competition in Accra.

The Cape Coast version of the local organizing committee was inaugurated last week.

Ghana will welcome defending Champions Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria and Mali for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

The Black Queens however, are preparing for the competition and have embarked on a nationwide tour to ensure the team garners the support it needs to emerge victors of the tournament.