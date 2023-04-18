Local players advised to maintain good performance for Black Stars selection

Samuel Oduro Nyarko, a former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has encouraged local-based players to maintain good performances in order to earn a place in the Black Stars squad.

Although Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton did not include any local players in his maiden squad after taking charge, he has been present at various match centres to scout talents for future call-ups.

According to Oduro Nyarko, consistency is key to breaking into the Black Stars squad due to the high level of competition. He believes that local players must be able to match the performances of foreign-based players to earn a spot in the team.

Speaking to Citi Sports, he said, "It is about performance, it is about sustaining your level of performance in the national team. If you are selected from the local league and you maintain your form and can prove that you have what it takes to play in the Black Stars, I think you will be kept there."

He added, "It is important you lift your game when you are given the chance to play in the Black Stars and also fit into the level of the foreign-based players. If you don't and you flop, you get dropped from the national team."