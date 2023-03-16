Local players should form 30 percent of Black Stars squad if quota policy is introduced - Nana Oduro Sarfo 

Ghana FA Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has proposed a 30 percent quota for home-based players if a policy is put in place to select players for the Black Stars.

The Berekum Chelsea Chief Executive Officer was speaking on the back of no home-based player making the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Some pundits have proposed that a quota system be put in place to ensure home-based players are guaranteed a spot in the senior national team which has been dominated by foreign based players.

“There is no quota. Until we decide that there should be a quota — maybe 30% should be local players, so be it.”, he told Joy Sports.

Oduro Sarfo also defended Chris Hughton's current Black Stars squad which did not include any local player.

“Black Stars call-ups are based on your performance for a period. If we have so many players in Europe and their performances are good juxtaposed against the local players here, they are a shade ahead of them, what do you want us to do?.