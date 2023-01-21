London-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman loses his father

London-based Ghanaian sports journalist Rahman Osman has lost his father.

He died late Monday and was buried the next day, Tuesday, January 17.

The family has announced that a 7th day Dua for their beloved father will be held on Sunday, January 22 at Kotobabi Cluster of Schools Park in Accra.

Rahman's father was a successful businessman who was admired by many. He held the forth as Chief of the Greater Accra Mamprusi Community.

Ghana's Vice President, H.E Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and National Chief Iman Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu are among the Chief Mourners of the great man.

Chief Alhaji Chackson was known for his religious beliefs, dedication to Allah, and hard work. These characteristics can be found in all of his children, particularly Rahman, who has travelled to places he could never have imagined.

Rahman credits his father for his rapid rise to become one of the finest Ghanaian journalists, working outside the country's borders in the highly competitive market of England.

As the chief football writer for LondonWorld, which is part of the British multimedia company National World, Rahman focuses on the Premier League, reporting primarily on London clubs.

Rahman is on leave from work and in Ghana to mourn the death of his father.