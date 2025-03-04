Long church services become boring; make them shorter – Asamoah Gyan urges Ghanaian pastors

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has shared his views on the duration of church services in the country.

According to him, church services must be shorter but richer in content to attract members.

In a live video that is now trending on social media, the Black Stars' great argued that long church services become boring.

He urged pastors of various churches in the country to shorten the duration of their services, opining that it attracts membership.

“For the church service, let’s make it short. It should be quality and not quantity. It needs to be short, and everyone will come to church. So I’m pleading to all the pastors in this country. Let’s make our church services short. We can do everything within one hour and thirty minutes. Once that is the case, people will be eager to go to church. That is when you will get members. If it is stretched, it will become boring,” Asamoah Gyan said.