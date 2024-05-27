Long live Ghana FA - Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Coach Laryea Kingston expressed his pride in contributing to the development of Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Kingston announced his resignation as Black Starlets coach on Saturday after the team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals.

The defeat meant that Ghana failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and by extension, the World Cup.

During the post-match press conference, the former Black Stars winger revealed his decision to resign, promising to provide detailed reasons later.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) acknowledged Kingston’s decision in a statement on Sunday, noting his resignation with one game still left to play.

The GFA also accused Kingston of using inappropriate language and going AWOL by not attending the post-match team meeting with management and the technical team.

Despite the controversy, Kingston appeared to hold no grudges against the GFA. In his WhatsApp post, he wrote, "...long Live GFA," and praised the team, saying, "Love you guys so much, son."

This message was in response to a post by team captain Benjamin Tsivanyo, who described Kingston as a father figure. Tsivanyo reposted a picture of himself with Kingston, captioned, "Much love father."

Ghana are set to face Nigeria in the third-place playoff of the competition on May 28.