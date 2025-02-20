Long-standing FIFA partner The Coca-Cola Company confirmed for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

• Leading beverage company to activate at quadrennial global club competition

• FIFA Club World Cup set to bring together 32 of world’s top clubs from all six confederations

• Coca-Cola to offer fans innovative experiences across the tournament

A long-time FIFA Partner and a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since the 1978 edition, The Coca-Cola Company looks forward to continuing its partnership by activating the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Fans of 32 of the best-performing clubs on the planet can expect to encounter exclusive experiences and programmes as part of Coca-Cola’s activation across US cities and elsewhere around the world when the groundbreaking tournament takes place in June and July 2025.

“The Coca-Cola Company has been involved in stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950 and has provided many memorable experiences in global football over the decades.

“We are delighted to have such an important and long-standing partner on board as we usher in a new era in global club football with the FIFA Club World Cup.

“This will be an exciting, inclusive, and truly global tournament that will ultimately further the development of the club game while delivering value to our partners,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai.

“Sports partnerships like the one we have with FIFA are an important growth driver for our company, brands and global system, and the FIFA Club World Cup will be a significant moment to bring the world together through the power of sport.

“Football fans are among the most passionate in the world, and we’re honoured to be part of these moments by refreshing fans and athletes with our portfolio of beverages and providing them with innovative experiences,” said Brad Ross, Vice President of Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.

The 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will be played every four years, with the inaugural edition set to kick off in Miami on 14 June 2025 and the first truly global club champions to be crowned in New York New Jersey on 13 July 2025.

Tickets for all 63 tournament matches are currently on sale at FIFA.com/tickets, with hospitality packages to be released in the coming weeks.

Every match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be live-streamed to fans globally for free via DAZN.com.

The full low-down on the competition, including the group line-ups, the match schedule, trophy insights, and club profiles, is available at FIFA.com.