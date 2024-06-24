"Looking forward to contribute to the team's success"- Doris Boaduwaa after Hapoel Jerusalem move

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa is eager to get started after inking a deal to join Israeli outfit Hapoel Jerusalem.

The former Hasaacas Ladies forward penned a two-year deal to join Hapoel Jerusalem from Serbian side Spartak Subotica.

Boaduwaa is expected to arrive in Israel this week to begin preparations with her new team ahead of next season.

"I am very excited to join Hapoel and start a new chapter in my career, with the goal of winning the championship." Looking forward to meeting you all on the pitch!" she told the club after signing her deal.

An excited Boaduwaa also took to social media to share her delight, insisting she is ready to contribute to the team's success.

"I am thrilled and grateful to be joining Hapoel Jerusalem. I am eagerly anticipating the start of the season and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," she added.