'Looking forward to creating more history with Wolfsberger' - Augustine Boakye reacts after contract extension

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has expressed his elation in signing a new two-year contract extension with Austrian Bundesliga side, Wolfsberger AC.

The deal was officially announced on Friday, October 6, and it extends his contract beyond its original term, which was set to run until 2025.

In a statement on their website, Wolfsberger AC conveyed their satisfaction with the contract extension, noting, "Good news from the Wolfpack: Augustine Boakye is extending his contract, which originally ran until 2025, until 2027." This move underscores the club's confidence in Boakye's abilities and potential contributions to their future successes.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude and enthusiasm for the new contract, the 22-year-old midfielder shared his excitement, saying, "I’m grateful to the club for this new opportunity. I’m happy to have extended my contract. Looking forward to creating more history with the team and to see what the future brings for us."

Boakye, who initially joined Wolfsberger AC in 2021 from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), has quickly established himself as a key player within the team. His performances have garnered attention and praise, making him a valuable asset to the club.

With his contract extension in place, Augustine Boakye is poised to continue making strides in the Austrian Bundesliga and aims to contribute to the club's pursuit of success in the coming years.