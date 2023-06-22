Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala ruled out of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations

Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala has been forced to withdraw from the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, making him the latest Black Meteors player to be ruled out of the tournament.

Mahala joins Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who have also withdrawn from the team for unknown reasons.

Tanko revealed that Los Angeles FC are hesitant to release Mahala for the competition, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 24.

Since the tournament does not fall within the FIFA international dates, the Major League Soccer club can't be compelled to release the player.

"For now he is not joining because his team didn't agree to release him for this tournament. This tournament does not fall within the FIFA international dates so we cannot force the team to release him," Tanko stated.

"For now we know he is not coming, and we are focused on the players who are here, and we know they can do the job for us," he added, as quoted on the GFA website.

With this latest development, three out of the 29 players in the provisional squad have been ruled out of the competition as Ghana aim to secure a spot in the Olympic Games. Ghana's U-23 team will kick off their campaign on Sunday against Congo.