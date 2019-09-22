Los Angeles FC star Latif Blessing: 'I am the best Ghanaian player in the MLS'

Los Angeles FC midfielder Latif Blessing has controversially elected himself as the best Ghanaian player in Major League Soccer this season.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP has been in top form for Bob Bradley’s side.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals- a career best in the league since moving in 2017- in 31 appearances.

''I think I’m the best player from Ghana who is playing in the MLS, so why not me?,'' he is quoted in the Orange County Register.

The rank of Ghanaians in the top-flight for teams in the United States and Canada includes Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Ebenezer Ofori and David Accam.

Also, there is Lalas Abubakar fo Colorado Rapids and Ema Boateng of LA Galaxy.

Blessing came to the MLS from Liberty Professionals and signed for Kansas City but LAFC took him in the expansion draft the next season.