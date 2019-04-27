Losing the 2015 AFCON trophy still haunts me - Kwesi Appiah

AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah says he is tormented by Ghana’s failure to lift the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, but hopes to placate it with a triumph at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Ghana are aiming to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The four-time champions came closest to ending that drought in 2010 and 2015.

But the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea was a bitter pill to swallow after they relinquished a two-goal advantage during the shootout against Ivory Coast.

In an interview with BBC.com, Appiah, who made his tournament debut for the West Africa giants during the 2015 campaign, says the manner in which they lost the cup still haunts him and hopes to exorcise that ghost with a victory in Egypt.

“Ever since 2015, every international break or tournament that's gone by, all that's been in my mind is we need to get that trophy.”

"It's a big, big deal and getting so close on my first attempt makes me realise how important it is to win that trophy. Hopefully this year we can take the trophy home."

Ghana will play in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.