Lothar Matthaus invests in Accra Lions to nurture Ghanaian talent, reveals Sammy Kuffour

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour has disclosed that his former Bayern Munich teammate Lothar Matthaus is investing in Accra Lions due to the abundance of talent in Ghana.

The Ghana Premier League club officially unveiled Matthaus, the former FIFA World Player of the Year, as one of their new owners, with the German football icon now holding the majority stake in the team.

Kuffour, who played alongside Matthaus at Bayern Munich, explained the reasoning behind the World Cup winner's decision to invest in Ghana.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kuffour expressed his gratitude for Matthaus' involvement and highlighted the opportunities Ghana presents.

He said, "I feel blessed to know [Lothar Matthaus] as a person and also for him to come to Ghana. There are so many opportunities that they could go to any other country [but] they chose Ghana. That tells you there is something here that we have to take care of."

Accra Lions, as a relatively new club in Ghanaian football, have already made a mark with their achievements. The partnership with Matthaus, alongside Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig, is seen as a significant step forward in the club's growth and the development of football talent in Ghana.

The investment by Matthaus highlights the potential and attractiveness of Ghana's football landscape.