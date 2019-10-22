"Loud silence" on Ghana FA-media partnership in Presidential debate, sparks concern

The first-ever Ghana Football Association Presidential debate was shockingly silent on the role of the media in the new movement to revive the game in the West African nation.

In what may be viewed as a major slip, the fourth estate of the realm was put at the back-seat as no question was asked on the partnership between the FA and the media for the forward movement of football in Ghana.

With the media seen a s critical partner in the development and promotion agenda, the loud silence on the role of the media has become a major source of concern for many watchers.

There was no analysis of the importance of the Ghanaian media in the scheme of things as they will hold sway to how the game runs in the country.

With a polarised media landscape, there are fears the new FA leadership must work hard to ensure a section of the media do not target the association needlessly.

The erstwhile administration suffered from a deliberate and consistent smear campaign which collapsed the association's brand.

There are also fears the worst form of "opposition party" in Ghana football will grow post election with journalists haven taking an entrenched positions.

The new leader has an audacious task of bringing the media closer to the party to avoid the situation where few disgruntled journalists run down the association down with an aim of bringing an administration down to its knees.