Louis Saha urges Man United to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has pushed manager Erik Ten Hag to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus in the forthcoming transfer window, citing the attacker's outstanding form this season.

Following his appointment by the Red Devils last summer, Ten Hag has already recruited two players Lisandro Martinez and Antony who played under him at Ajax, and has already shown interest in adding Mohammed Kudus to the list.

Louis Saha who scored 46 goals and provided 17 assists during his four-year stay at the club says Kudus might just be Manchester United's missing piece.

“He has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind.

“He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align.”

Kudus has been in excellent form for Ajax this season, scoring 18 goals and assisting on five occasions across all competitions.

The Ghanaian midfielder is versatile enough to play in a variety of roles and can even fill in as a center-forward if necessary.