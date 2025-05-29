‘Lovely to see a new star born for the Black Stars’ – Tom Vernon on Caleb Yirenkyi’s debut

Founder of the Right to Dream Academy, Tom Vernon, has praised Caleb Yirenkyi following his impressive debut for Ghana’s senior national team in their Unity Cup semifinal against Nigeria, describing the youngster’s performance as the birth of a new star for the Black Stars.

The FC Nordsjaelland midfielder showed remarkable composure and positional intelligence, making key interceptions and supporting Ghana’s attacking transitions with accurate distribution.

His impact was central to the Black Stars’ much-improved second-half display, despite the 2-1 loss to rivals Nigeria.

“Lovely to see a new star born for the Black Stars last night with Caleb Yirenkyi making an impressive debut,” Vernon wrote on LinkedIn.

Yirenkyi, a graduate of Vernon’s academy, came on at halftime and was deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role, but handled the challenge with poise and confidence.

Vernon used the occasion to underline the importance of long-term youth development, stating, “There is no shortcut to the long term development process required for elite performance in any fieldâ€¦

“RtD provides a small case study for the approach but it’s a drop in the ocean of the talent of Ghana’s youth across all forms of intelligence.”

The 19-year-old Yirenkyi, who has enjoyed a strong season in Denmark with two goals and two assists in 17 appearances, is now being tipped for more opportunities with the national team, including in the upcoming third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.