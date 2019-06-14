Low patronage a challenge for Ghanaian clubs- Hearts of Oak CEO Moore

Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore has revealed that biggest challenge for clubs in the country is the inability to attract fans to the stadium.

''At the moment the biggest challenge that we face-not only Hearts of Oak but Ghana football- is the attendance at the stadium,'' the former CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants on Asempa FM's Ultimate Morning Show on Friday.

''All the clubs and we are probably a lot better than most of the clubs don't fill the stadiums- the stadiums are not full for most games and there can be a number of reasons

''One of the reasons will be the times the games are played eg. 3pm on a Wednesday doesn't come out as the best time to play football.

''But there could probably be a reason why they are doing that.''