Lower Division side Steadfast can beat Comoros - Patrick Yaw Boamoah laments on poor Black Stars form

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, has slammed Black Stars players for failing to replicate their impressive club-level performances when representing Ghana.

This criticism comes after Ghana's disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations in Morocco. The team also had a poor start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which saw them lose to Comoros before bouncing back with crucial wins over Mali and Central African Republic.

Boamah expressed his frustration, stating that it's unreasonable for Comoros to beat Ghana back-to-back.

He questioned the team's commitment, highlighting that even a lower division side like Steadfast can beat Comoros.

The MP emphasized that with top-class players, Ghana should be performing better. "They're all top-class players, but when they come here, we don't see the commitment in them, and that's what hurts Ghanaians."

Despite their poor form, the Black Stars currently share the top spot with Comoros. Boamah urged the technical team, management, and executive committee to work together to ensure the team secures the necessary points to qualify.