Lower divisions are included in my monitoring - Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani reveals

Black Stars assistant coach Masud Didi Dramani has disclosed that he keeps a careful eye on the lower-tier competitions of Ghana football in addition to the top flight.

In March, the former Asante Kotoko head coach was appointed with George Boateng to assist Chris Hughton as the Black Stars' new head coach.

While there were concerns about the exclusion of local-based players in the first call-up, Hughton promised to keep an eye on them by watching more local football but has only been seen watching Ghana Premier League matches.

Didi Dramani, on the other hand, claims to have taken on the responsibility of scouting talent in the lower divisions.

"I think the most important aspect of football is that, once we are still holders in the industry, we need to give it that attention and the respect it deserves," Dramani told Citi Sports

"I try as much as possible to observe as many football matches as I can, not only the Betpawa Premier League but also to watch the division one and other divisions as well,"

"I try to go to the grassroots level and see more football,"

"I think our presence will influence positively and also serve as a huge inspiration to the many players and others to be part of this industry," he added