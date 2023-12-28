'Lower expectations for Black Stars in AFCON 2023' - Michael Osei

Former Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has cautioned against setting lofty expectations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite Ghana's rich history in the tournament, winning the title four times, with the last triumph in 1982, Osei believes a more tempered outlook is essential for the upcoming competition in Ivory Coast.

The former Asante Kotoko coach emphasised the challenging nature of the tournament and advised Ghanaians to be realistic about the team's prospects.

“It's good for our ambition to search for our next fifth AFCON trophy, but we should lower our expectations because it won't be easy at all. We have seen many of the other countries are also more favourites," remarked Michael Osei.

Ghana find itself in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The Black Stars are set to commence their pre-tournament preparations with a camp spending 10 days before heading to Ivory Coast.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and will run through to February 11, 2024, promising intense competition among the participating nations.