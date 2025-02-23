Lower-tier Golden Kick shocks Hearts of Oak in FA Cup thriller

Golden Kick SC produced a stunning upset in the Ghana FA Cup Round of 16, eliminating Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak via a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after a goalless draw at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The lower-tier side held their own against the 11-time FA Cup champions, displaying resilience and tactical discipline throughout the game.

Former WAFA SC, Medeama SC, AS Vita Club, Aduana Stars, and Ghana U20 player Zakaria Mumuni was handed a start for Golden Kick.

The Phobians dominated possession but struggled to break down Golden Kick’s compact defence.

Their woes deepened in the 64th minute when midfielder Theophilous Collison received a red card, leaving the Phobians with ten men for the remainder of the contest.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Hearts had a golden chance to seal the win in the dying moments, but Asamoah Boateng Afriyie squandered a glorious opportunity, opting for a selfish effort instead of squaring the ball to an open teammate for an easy tap-in.

With the game still goalless, the match proceeded to penalties.

Boateng Afriyie and Samuel Amofa missed their spot-kicks for Hearts, allowing Golden Kick to seal a famous 4-3 shootout victory.

The win sends the lower-tier side into the quarterfinals, leaving Hearts to rue another disappointing FA Cup exit.